No Boating in Ranganathittu

July 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Boating operations have been suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary for an indefinite period as the flow in the Cauvery has significantly increased.

The bird sanctuary is located on the banks of River Cauvery downstream of KRS reservoir near Srirangapatna and once water is released from the reservoir, it gushes downstream resulting in the increase of water level of the river in the sanctuary and the Forest Department, keeping the safety of tourists in mind, have withdrawn the boating activities.

It will resume once the water level decreases. However, there will not be any restrictions on entry of visitors to the sanctuary as of now but decision of restricting entry to the sanctuary will be taken depending on the water level.

As a good quantum of water is being released from KRS Dam since many days, over 20 boats which were taking visitors on boating have all been tied at the river bank. Today, KRS water-level stood at 111.25 feet with 30,064 cusecs inflow and 9,498 outflow.