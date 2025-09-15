Art Treat: Expo, camps & contests at CAVA from Sept. 22

September 15, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Art cognoscenti are in for a cultural feast this Dasara, as the Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee has lined up an impressive array of events to be held at the Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Siddarthanagar, from Sept. 22 to 30.

Deputy Special Officer of the Sub-Committee A. Devaraju, who recently released the event posters at CAVA, announced that the line-up will include a Puppet Art Camp, an Exhibition and Competition of Mysore Style Paintings, a National-level Handicrafts Exhibition-cum-Sale, and, for the first time, a Kala Jatre (Art Fair).

Opening day events

The celebrations will begin on Sept. 22 at 4 pm with the inauguration of the Puppet Art Camp and Mysore Style Painting Exhibition, in association with the Karnataka Lalithakala Academy and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts respectively.

From Sept. 26 to 30, an exhibition, sale and competitions related to artefacts will be held between 10.30 am and 6.30 pm, open to the public. These activities aim to encourage both professional and amateur artists, said Devaraju.

Terracotta Mural Camp

The 2nd phase of Terracotta Mural Camp, will be held from Sept. 22 to 28 — with national-level artists participating. The first phase of the camp was held from Sept. 2 to 8.

“The completed Murals will be sun-dried and fire-baked before being permanently displayed on the walls of CAVA,” said Camp Director Ullaskar Dey, adding that these unique works will be a major attraction during the festivities.

Kala Jatre: A fair for all

For the first time, the Sub-Committee is organising Kala Jatre (Art Fair) aimed at providing a platform for common citizens, students, budding artists and art enthusiasts.

An exhibition-cum-sale of artefacts will take place on Sept. 28 from 10 am onwards, where artists will be provided stalls free of charge, encouraging wider participation and creativity.

Competitions

To uncover hidden artistic talent among school students, on-the-spot drawing and clay modelling competitions have been scheduled for Sept. 26 at 3 pm. Prizes will be distributed to winners during a special ceremony on Sept. 28.

Other attractions

A one-day live demonstration of traditional occupations, such as pottery, weaving and other indigenous crafts from across India, will be held to give children a glimpse into the country’s rich hereditary art forms.

From Sept. 23 to 30, a documentary on renowned artists will be screened daily between 2 pm and 4.30 pm, followed by performances by various cultural troupes starting at 4.30 pm.

Funding and artist recognition

The Sub-Committee has requested a grant of Rs. 35 lakh to host these events, but expects to receive Rs. 25 lakh, the same amount sanctioned during last year’s Dasara.

Gift vouchers will be awarded as prizes to competition winners and outstanding artists will be specially honoured during the celebrations.

The announcement event was attended by Karnataka Lalithakala Academy Chairman M.C. Ramesh, CAVA Administrative Officer and Working President of the Sub-Committee Nirmala Mathapati, Secretary K. Raghavendra, Terracotta Mural Camp Director Ullaskar Dey and artists Surya, Manjuprasad and L. Yogananda.

Free stalls at ‘Kala Jatre’

Participants, who wish to set up stalls at the ‘Kala Jatre,’ an art exhibition-cum-sale organised at the CAVA premises on Sept. 28, may submit their applications to the Dasara Fine Arts and Handicrafts Sub-Committee before 5 pm on Sept. 16.

Stalls (measuring 10×10 ft.) will be provided for free to the applicants, on first-come, first-served basis.

If the number of applications exceeds 80, stalls will be allotted through a lottery draw to be held at the CAVA premises on Sept. 18 at 11 am.

The event is open to both professional and amateur artists, with art forms including painting, sculpture and photography. No participation fee will be charged for this exhibition.

For details, contact K. Raghavendra on Mob: 98448-66298 or K. Ravimurthy on 98440-82579.