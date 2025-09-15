No one can stop Cauvery Aarti: Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar
No one can stop Cauvery Aarti: Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar

September 15, 2025

Malavalli (Mandya): Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that no one can stop the Cauvery Aarti at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, a programme dedicated to paying tribute to Mother Nature, despite objections from a few farmers’ associations and their appeal to the Court.

Speaking at the valedictory of Jalapathotsava held at Gaganachukki here yesterday, Shivakumar asserted that no one can prevent the worship of nature.

“Cauvery is our sacred mother. While our biological mother gave us life, Mother Cauvery has sustained us with food and water. She has been instrumental in agriculture, electricity generation, and the overall progress of our State. Some farmers’ associations have opposed the Aarti and taken the matter to Court, but no one can stop the worship of Mother Nature,” he declared.

The Deputy CM highlighted that Karnataka’s tourism policy is being reshaped to boost tourism-led development, which has already generated 1.5 lakh jobs.

He urged farmers, students, and youth to actively engage with tourism and explore Karnataka’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Plans are being drawn up in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism, Education and Primary Education to organise educational tours to important heritage and ecological sites.

“Over the last two years, Mandya district alone has received Rs. 2,000 crore in funding for development works, with Rs. 1,970 crore already sanctioned. If anyone doubts this, let the Opposition verify it,” he challenged.

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, MLAs P.M. Narendra Swamy, Ravikumar Ganiga, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, DC Dr. Kumara and others were present.

Throughout the day, a variety of cultural programmes entertained the crowds. The evening featured captivating performances by comedian Gangavati Pranesh, music director Gurukiran, actresses Harshika Poonacha and Bhavana Rao, and popular actor Ravichandran, bringing the two-day waterfall festival to a grand finale.

