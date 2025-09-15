Yuva Dasara tickets to go online from tomorrow 
September 15, 2025

Yuva Dasara schedule

Sept. 23: Arjun Janya

Sept. 24: Pritam Chakraborty

Sept. 25: Jubin Nautiyal

Sept. 26:   Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)

Sept. 27: Sunidhi Chauhan

Mysore/Mysuru: It’s that time of the year again when young audiences gear up to dance to the beats of some of the country’s top musicians, as the much-anticipated Yuva Dasara is set to kick off on Sept. 23 at the expansive 100-acre venue near Uttanahalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru.

This year’s line-up features a star-studded roster of performers. Renowned Kannada music composer Arjun Janya, known for creating some of the most popular songs in recent years, will take the stage on the opening day.

Adding to the excitement, Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), a powerhouse in the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries, will captivate the crowd with his chart-topping hits.

Bollywood’s celebrated composer Pritam Chakraborty will also perform, alongside popular playback singers Jubin Nautiyal and Sunidhi Chauhan, ensuring a diverse mix of music to appeal to all tastes.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dasara Special Officer and Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that, like previous years, tickets for Yuva Dasara will be released online starting tomorrow.  Ticket pricing and event timings will also be announced tomorrow.

