Yogathon 2022: City all set for a date with Yoga tomorrow

January 14, 2023

80,000 target; 37,000 register; 50,000 expected by today evening

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations have begun for Yogathon 2022 on Jan.15 where over 80,000 Yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate on the sprawling Mysore Race Club (MRC) campus.

The State Government has organised the simultaneous Yoga event across 31 districts at 35 locations. The Government has aimed to gather more than 10 lakh Yoga enthusiasts aiming to break the world record. The event has been organised to bring together people from all over the State interested in learning about health and fitness.

“The best way to have a healthy lifestyle is to incorporate fitness and Yoga into your daily routine.” This is the idea behind the Yogathon, which is the State’s largest yoga and health movement event.

Meetings have already been held and information has been given to the Departments and organisations. All arrangements will be made, including transportation for Yoga participants. High school, PUC, degree and PG students too will participate.

Hectic preparations are on at the MRC premises where the event will be held tomorrow from 7 am and Yoga enthusiasts are expected to pour in as early as 5.30 am.

Markings for entry and exit, parking spaces and dais have been completed and all necessary arrangements including fixing of lights, mobile toilets, ambulance facilities and drinking water will be completed by today evening. According to officials, there is no rehearsal for the event this time due to paucity of time.

Already, over 37,000 Yoga enthusiasts have registered their names. Though the organisers were expecting about 80,000 participants, it is now expected that the registrations may reach 50,000 by today evening.

The Yogathon is being organised by the District Administration in association with Mysuru City Corporation, Zilla Panchayat, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, AYUSH Department and Yoga Federation. Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath and other officials visited the MRC and reviewed the preparations.

It may be mentioned here that the MRC was the venue when Mysuru entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest Yoga demonstration at a single venue on International Day of Yoga, 2017 where over 55,506 people performed in unison.