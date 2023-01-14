Sankranti shopping at City Markets

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a day to go for Makara Sankranti (Jan.15), the first major festival of the new year, the city markets are witnessing a rush of people who are thronging them for making last minute purchases for the festival.

The markets and other shops were flooded with packets of yellu-bella (mixture of seasame and jaggery pieces), sugarcane stalks, puja articles, clothes and all other articles widely used in the festival, which is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya).

Paramesh and Sagar from Holenarasipur, who sell sugarcane stalks at Agrahara Circle during the festival every year, said that the demand for the cane has shot up this year as compared to the previous years. Maintaining that they have already sold two lorry loads of sugarcane, the duo said that they were forced to get another load of sugarcane following the huge demand.

Jaggery (bellada achhu) and sugar cubes (sakkare achhu), mango leaves, flowers and fruits used in this religious, cultural and harvest festival were in great demand too. However, the prices have shot up only marginally, thus bringing some sort of relief to the people, who are reeling under soaring prices of essential commodities. A quarter kg. packet of yellu-bella mix is being sold at Rs.30.

Apart from the traditional pujas and rituals attached with it, the festival also features many other activities such as kite flying, bonfires, fairs, surya puja in rivers, feast, arts, dance, socialisation, gau puja etc., especially in rural areas, where the festival is celebrated with great fervor.