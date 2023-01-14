Finally, Cops stop Santro Ravi on run in Gujarat

January 14, 2023

Karnataka Police, most from Mysuru, unmask Santro Ravi who had concealed his identity to evade the Khaki

Mysore/Mysuru: After 11 days of hide and seek game, K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi was traced out finally at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday.

Santro Ravi, accused of sexual assault, forceful marriage and caste abuse and several other charges, was on the run ever since his alleged links with the bigwigs of the society, most of them the incumbent Ministers in the State BJP Government surfaced. The startling revelations hit the headlines, beginning with the complaint lodged by his second wife, a Dalit, at Vijayanagar Police Station in city.

In a hurriedly convened press conference at the Police Commissioner’s office in city yesterday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, Alok Kumar, who was tasked with the supervision of the ‘high profile’ case, said: “Santro Ravi, aged 51 years, his accomplices Ramji, 45 and Satish Kumar, 35, were arrested at Ahmedabad in Gujarat. While another accused Madhusudhan alias Madhu has been already arrested in the case and has been remanded to judicial custody, totalling four arrested in the case.

Apart from providing shelter to Santro Ravi, the role played by the co-accused in this case will be known only after quizzing them, said ADGP Alok Kumar.

To evade Police, Santro Ravi had changed his look as his latest photos of wearing wig and spectacle were all splashed over in the media. When the Police tracked him, he was found without moustache, wig and was wearing a full sleeves sweater, said ADGP Alok Kumar showing the photo taken at the time of arrest of Santro Ravi.

Santro Ravi was not new to the world of crime and was adept at how to escape from the hawk-eyed Police. But the Police made relentless efforts and busted his hideout, the ADGP claimed.

During the course of investigation, Police had conducted searches at two houses in Dattagalli in Mysuru and another at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. I have also spoken to the victim complainant in the case and those associated with Odanadi NGO among others. In all, 28 cases are booked against Santro Ravi. We are looking into the cases — how many are pending and charge-sheets are not filed.

Chief Minister, Home Minister and DG&IGP have congratulated the Police team that cracked the case and have also announced a reward.

The team included City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Mandya SP N. Yathish, Ramanagar SP Dr. Santosh Babu, Raichur SP B. Nikhil, ACP NR Sub-Division M. Shivashankar, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan, NR Police Station Inspector Azharuddin, Policemen Manjunath and Mahesh, Vidyaranyapuram Police Inspector G.C. Raju, Metagalli Police Inspector Diwakar, Vijayanagar Police Inspector B.S. Ravishankar, Beechanahalli PSI Jayaprakash, CCB Inspectors G. Shekar and A. Mallesh, Lashkar Police Inspector P.P. Santosh, KR Police Inspector N.V. Mahesh, CEN Police Inspector Jayakumar, Chamarajanagar East Station’s A. Anand, Traffic Station’s Nandish Kumar, Channarayapatna Police Station’s K.M. Vasanth, Saligrama Circle’s Vasanth and CEN Police Station’s Ravikumar.

Following the complaint on Jan. 2, Vijayanagar Police have booked the cases under Dowry Prohibition Act, Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ ST) Act, IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (Intentional insult and provocation), 376 (rape), 270 (Malign act to spread the infection dangerous to life), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (harassment of woman).