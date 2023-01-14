Why delay in arresting Santro Ravi? ADGP explains…

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Santro Ravi, who was adept at hoodwinking Police who were on his trail, was frequently changing his hideout, along with the car and mobile SIM cards, that caused the delay in arresting him.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has said: “Some among the Police may have erred in their duty but City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh-led team put honest efforts in arresting the accused. I have explained in detail only to repose people’s faith in Police, without any doubt.”

The Chief Minister had also taken the case seriously, had asked about the delay in arresting him as the State Government was in the dock. Even while in the Prime Minister’s bandobast, the CM had enquired about the progress of the case. The Home Minister and DG&IGP were also keeping a track of the progress in the case, added the ADGP.