Raichur SP got the smell…

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Like a good old saying ‘Every thief leaves behind a clue,’ how Police got the smell of Santro Ravi is an interesting story.

Lashmith alias Chetan, who had filed an anticipatory bail plea in Mysuru Court (Sixth Additional Principal and Sessions Court) had gone to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Temple at Raichur for darshan on Jan. 12.

Raichur Police, who caught hold of Chetan, subjected the latter to enquiry, when he spilled the beans about Santro Ravi’s whereabouts.

Acting swiftly, Raichur SP B. Nikhil checked into the veracity of information and got it confirmed about Santro Ravi’s hiding in Gujarat. Without wasting time, Karnataka Police busted his (Santro Ravi) hideout.