Santro Ravi had changed 15 mobile phone SIM cards

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Fifteen mobile phone SIM cards, four States and several districts within the State.

This was how the kingpin of human trafficking racket Santro Ravi could remain elusive for 11 days even as the Police had launched a manhunt for him, before getting caught in Gujarat on Friday.

After the nefarious deals of Santro Ravi, who is allegedly running a transfer racket with the photos of him with many politicos emerging in the media, turned the heat on the State Government, Santro Ravi fearing consequences went underground, without leaving behind a clue.

As the Police in 11 teams were searching for him traversing through seven States, Santro Ravi in a covert manner was frequently changing his hideout, keeping Police on their toes.

He had travelled through Udupi, Mangaluru and other places in the State, followed by Kerala, Telangana and Maharashtra States before reaching Gujarat.

He never did any transactions online, that made it further difficult for the Police to trace him. As he was aware of Police and their style of operation, he knew all the tricks that could keep them (Police) away from reaching him.

As the Police were aware of Santro Ravi’s escape act, they had his photos without wig and moustache.

Finally, it came to know that Santro Ravi was staying at an elite hotel in Gujarat and was arrested under the leadership of two IPS officers led team.