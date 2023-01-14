Home Minister’s Gujarat tour sets tongues wagging

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The timing of arrest of Santro Ravi in Gujarat and the tour of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have set the tongues wagging.

Minister Araga Jnanendra had gone on two-day tour to Gujarat and returned to the State on Jan. 12 evening, after holding talks with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the setting up of Forensic Sciences University in Karnataka.

It is also said that the Home Minister returned in the late night hours of Jan. 12, that has triggered debates.

Reacting to media queries, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, Alok Kumar, clarified that “Regarding the works of Forensic Sciences University, the Home Minister had gone to Gujarat and returned to Bengaluru on Jan.12 evening itself. While Santro Ravi entered Gujarat from Maharashtra side on Friday at 11 am.”