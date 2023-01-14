Home Minister’s Gujarat tour sets tongues wagging
News

Home Minister’s Gujarat tour sets tongues wagging

January 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The timing of arrest of Santro Ravi in Gujarat and the tour of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have set the tongues wagging.

Minister Araga Jnanendra had gone on two-day tour to Gujarat and returned to the State on Jan. 12 evening, after holding talks with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel regarding the setting up of Forensic Sciences University in Karnataka.

It is also said that the Home Minister returned in the late night hours of Jan. 12, that has triggered debates.

Reacting to media queries, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, Alok Kumar, clarified that “Regarding the works of Forensic Sciences University, the Home Minister had gone to Gujarat and returned to Bengaluru on Jan.12 evening itself. While Santro Ravi entered Gujarat from Maharashtra side on Friday at 11 am.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching