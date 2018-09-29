Car crash: Actor Darshan to be discharged later today
Mysuru:  Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was injured in a car crash in city on Sept. 24 and was undergoing treatment at Columbia Asia Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, will be discharged from the hospital later today.  

It may be recalled here that Darshan, other fellow actors Devaraj, Prajwal Devaraj and  Darshan’s friend Roy Antony, were injured when their SUV crashed into a divider opposite JSS Urban Haat on Hebbal Ring Road in the wee hours of Monday last.   

While Darshan suffered a fracture on his right forearm, Devaraj suffered injury to his left hand fingers and chest while Roy Antony suffered a fracture on his right hand. Prajwal had suffered minor neck injuries. However, actors Devaraj and his son were discharged on Sept. 25 while Antony was discharged yesterday.

