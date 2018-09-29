Big Bazaar launches Public Holiday Sale from Sept.29 to Oct. 3
Mysuru:  Big Bazaar, the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group is back with its mega ‘Big Bazaar Public Holiday Sale’ from Sept.29 to Oct.3. Making it the biggest ever Public Holiday Sale, for the first time customers can enjoy free shopping throughout the five days.

During Big Bazaar Public Holiday Sale, customers can shop for Rs. 4,000 and get Rs.4,000 back through cashback and vouchers. Customers will get Rs. 4,000 back through a cashback of Rs.500 in their Future Pay wallet, electronics voucher worth Rs.1,000, homeware and kitchenware voucher worth Rs.1,000, home fashion voucher worth Rs.500 and fashion voucher worth Rs.1,000.

Big Bazaar Public Holiday Sale will be held at 353 Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, fbb and HyperCity stores at 142 cities, including Mysuru.

Big Bazaar will offer exciting discounts and amazing deals on a wide range of products like grocery items, home fashion, apparel wear, electronic products and much more.

