Devu murder case: Two witnesses turn hostile: Police move City Court

Mysuru: The City Police have moved the Court seeking legal action against two witnesses, who turned hostile in Devendra alias Devu murder case that took place in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) two years ago.

In a petition to the City Court on Sept.22, 2018, the Mysuru Police have sought legal action against witnesses Mukund and Pratap for turning hostile.

Devendra alias Devu was hacked to death by a group of miscreants near Jodi Maramma Temple in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) on the morning of May 5, 2016, allegedly at the behest of jailed former Corporator C. Mahadesh and his brother Manju due to rivalry in real estate business.

The Jayalakshmipuram Police had registered a case in this regard. The Police, after conducting a thorough investigation, submitted a charge-sheet against 29 accused including Pavan Kumar, Karthik and others under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA).

During the course of investigation, the Police had recorded the statements of witnesses Mukund and Pratap and even the Magistrate had recorded the statements of the two.

Later, the Taluk Executive Magistrate, after summoning the two witnesses to Mysuru Central Jail, where the accused were lodged, had conducted an identification parade and the proceedings were recorded.

With the Police submitting charge-sheet against the accused, the Principal District and Sessions Court began hearing in the case, when witnesses Mukund and Pratap turned hostile while deposing and claimed that they had not seen the accused, thus contradicting their recorded statement.

With Mukund and Pratap turning hostile, Public Prosecutor Sandeep Bangera cross-examined them, when the two maintained that what they had said in the recorded statement earlier was false.

As witnesses Mukund and Pratap turned hostile in the course of hearing, which is an offence, the Police petitioned the District and Sessions Court on Sept.22, seeking to initiate legal action against the two as per Section 340 of Cr.PC.