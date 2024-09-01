Cash payment chaos at Toll Plaza on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

September 1, 2024

Mysuru: The Toll Plaza near Ganangur in Srirangapatna taluk on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, has turned chaotic, what with the prevailing confusions over the mode of payment — cash or FASTag.

The Toll Plaza has 11 lanes and barring one lane where cash is accepted towards toll from the vehicles to pass through, the remaining accept the toll only in digital payment mode through FASTag. While it is easy to identify those lanes, where toll is deducted through FASTag with the stickers in bold letters displayed on the top, it is not so easy to identify the lane, where cash is accepted along with FASTag, due to the small letters used in the notice on the board, the main reason behind the confusion.

It is normal for the drivers who zip through on the Highway to stop at whichever lane they find easy to access with minimum queue.

However, if they lack FASTag facility, the automatic boom barrier won’t open, leaving the drivers perplexed for a while. With no option for cash payment, the toll staff have to intervene, but till then, the vehicles will be stranded behind.

Each and every vehicle will have to move in a reverse direction, a cumbersome exercise till all the vehicle drivers fall in line, albeit with some hurling choicest of words at the toll staff.

Imagine if this is the case in the night, the occupants of vehicles may even become vulnerable to crime, with several incidents of robberies targeting such late night travellers reported in the past.

It has been a year since the Toll Plaza was opened for service on this Highway, still minute issues remain to be addressed. However, it is the road users who have to endure, till something grave happens for the authorities concerned to act seriously.