Hotels penalised Rs. 1.10 lakh in two-day food safety drive

September 1, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day drive to check food safety violations in hotels and restaurants was conducted on Aug. 30 and 31 in the city by the Food Safety and Standards Department under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Following the campaign, notices were issued to seven hotel owners for failing to maintain cleanliness and a total of Rs. 1,10,000 was collected in penalties.

The drive aimed to enforce the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act 2006, focusing on hotels within Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits. Physical inspections were conducted at these establishments, including checks of kitchens and storerooms.

The campaign was led by FSSAI Designated Officer for Mysuru City, S.L. Ravindra, with the participation of Food Safety Officers Girish, Rajesh and Geetha.

Ravindra told Star of Mysore that the campaign’s objective was to ensure hygiene and cleanliness at eateries and restaurants. Over 60 hotels and roadside fast food outlets were inspected, with particular attention given to cleanliness, hygiene, the condition of items stored in refrigerators, and the quality of vegetables and meat.

“Some hotels in high-traffic areas, such as near Mysuru Zoo, were found violating the laws. Issues included operating without renewed licences and using ingredients past their expiration date,” Ravindra said.

“Notices were issued to seven hoteliers, and a penalty of Rs. 1,10,000 was collected. We have also sent samples from hotels — including butter, tea powder and tandoori chicken — to the Divisional Food Laboratory in Tilaknagar for testing. Action will be taken if the samples are found unfit for consumption,” he added.

Major commercial areas with eateries, such as Mysuru Zoo Road, Nelson Mandela Road, Kalidasa Road and Vijayanagar, were inspected for violations.

“There has been a proliferation of fast food outlets in Mysuru, and we inspected them for food quality. Besides counselling the owners on compliance, we distributed handouts and literature highlighting key legal provisions that hotel and eatery owners must follow,” Ravindra added.

He also emphasised that eatery owners were informed about the hefty fines that could be imposed under various sections of the law.