COVID scam: D’Cunha panel submits report

September 1, 2024

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka High Court Judge John Michael D’Cunha, who probed the alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management and procurements during the previous BJP Government, submitted his report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

The Siddaramaiah Government had formed Justice Michael D’Cunha Panel in August last year to inquire into allegations of corruption in the purchase of equipment and medicines, oxygen management etc., during COVID pandemic when Dr. K. Sudhakar (BJP) was Health Minister.

The Panel’s terms of reference included probing purchases of medicines, Rapid Antigen Test kits, COVID-19 equipment, ventilators and oxygen cylinders by the Health and Medical Education Departments. The Panel was also asked to investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage.

D’Cunha, best known for delivering the judgement convicting former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, is said to have recommended criminal cases against those involved in misappropriation of funds during the pandemic.

After receiving the 1,722 page report, Siddaramaiah said that it would be tabled in both the Houses of the State Legislature during the upcoming winter session and appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty.

The move is seen as an effort to counter the Opposition BJP, which has been campaigning against Siddaramaiah over the alleged MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams.

