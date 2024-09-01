‘Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Focus on glory, history of Mysuru’

September 1, 2024

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy highlights key aspects to be covered in second phase of DPR for converting old DC’s Office into a Museum

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has instructed the officers to focus on promoting the rich tradition and history associated with Mysuru to give a fillip to tourism, while preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to implement the works under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme of the Central Government.

He was chairing a meeting on preparing the second phase of DPR under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, at his office here recently.

The Government has sanctioned Rs. 70 crore funds to develop tourist spots in and around Mysuru, under the scheme. A proposal has been submitted along with the DPR to take up works in the first phase at the estimated cost of Rs. 21.17 crore, to implement projects related to Tonga Ride and Ecological Experience.

In the second phase, it has been planned to convert the old DC Office into a Museum, highlighting the rich history of Mysuru with a glorious tradition and heritage, which should be included in the DPR, he suggested.

Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha apprised that the DPR is being prepared to promote local tourism circuit and tourism hubs. While steps will be taken to prepare the DPR covering the idea related to the museum at old DC’s Office.

DCF (Social Forestry), Mysuru Division, Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Exhibition Authority Rudresh, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya and other District-level officials were present.