Cash-strapped MCC issues another ultimatum: Asks defaulters to pay property tax before month end without penalty

October 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With many property owners in city yet to pay property tax, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has asked property owners to pay tax dues before the Oct. 31 deadline without any penalty.

In a public notice, the MCC Commissioner said there are 78,569 property owners who are yet to pay tax dues for the year 2019-20 as at the end of March 2020. The dues have remained pending despite giving sufficient time and issuing notices for defaulting property owners to pay up.

Although the MCC had extended the usual 5 percent rebate offer in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic from April 30 to July 31, 2020 this year for property owners to pay tax (2020-21), only 67,795 property owners have remitted tax in this period.

Further, about one lakh people have paid up taxes in the period thereafter from Aug.1 to Oct. 5, while about 83,000 people are yet to pay tax as of now.

The defaulting property owners have to remit tax (2020-21), for which the deadline without 2 percent penalty is Oct. 31.

Property owners are asked to make use of this opportunity and pay tax dues within the penalty-free deadline of Oct.31 and thus help the cash-strapped City Corporation to take up development works.

The MCC will attach the properties of tax defaulters who fail to remit tax within this deadline, the notice warned.

The notice further said MCC has found that several traders and businessmen were conducting business without Trade Licence or renewing them. Hence, such traders are asked to obtain licence from the MCC at the earliest. MCC will take action as per KMC Act against those found running or operating business without Trade Licence, the notice cautioned.