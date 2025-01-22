Cathedral Parish Society 50:50 sites allotment case:  State Govt. orders charge sheet against MUDA officials in 3 days

January 22, 2025

Former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in the dock for acting against MUDA’s interest

Mysuru: Even as three investigative agencies — Lokayukta, the One-Man Judicial Commission, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — continue probing the massive MUDA 50:50 alternative sites allotment scam in Mysuru, the State Government has directed the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to file charge sheets against the former MUDA Commissioner and other officials involved in the illegal allotment of numerous sites to the Cathedral Parish Society.

In a letter dated Jan. 10, 2025, K. Latha, Under-Secretary of the Urban Development Department, instructed MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan to take immediate action.

The directive mandates filing charge sheets against the former Commissioner, along with all other involved officials and staff — along with all their details such as name, post held, the section they served, the responsibilities, parent department etc. — within three days.

Case details

Former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, on March 18, 2023, issued two orders allotting sites totalling 75,224 sq.ft. across various localities to the Cathedral Parish Society as compensation under Sections 2(d) and 3 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (Allotment of Sites in Lieu of Compensation for Land Acquired) Rules, 2009.

The compensation was for 5.02 acres in Devanur village Survey No. 180 and 2.09 acres in Survey No. 182, Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru Taluk utilised by MUDA for a residential layout, a park and the Outer Ring Road, without formally acquiring the land and paying compensation to the land losers.

The Under-Secretary, in her letter, said that the allotment of such a huge number of sites to the Parish Society without getting appropriate sanction from the Government, amounted to blatant violation of rules, with a clear intention of benefiting the said Society, which the Government has taken serious note of.

Acted against MUDA’s interest

The then MUDA Commissioner acted in an uncaring manner and intentionally flouted the Government directive which said that the plea of Parish Society seeking such a huge compensation, cannot be considered.

The then MUDA Commissioner had also acted against MUDA’s interest by blatant violation of Government Order along with violation of various Sections of Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987 and Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (allotment of sites) Rules, 1991, which clearly define the rules and conditions for allotment of compensatory sites.

The Court too had said that the Government should consider the Cathedral Parish Society’s plea only based on rules and regulations. However, the then MUDA Commissioner, taking undue advantage of the Court’s ruling, took an arbitrary decision favouring the Society and allotted the sites, which is illegal and as well as unauthorised by the Government.

Act of undue haste

It has also been prima facie found that the then Commissioner had acted in undue haste even before the Society filed a Contempt of Court case, thus acting against the interests of the Government and MUDA, which action is a serious lapse on the part of the Commissioner, who held a top post.

By the illegal and unauthorised actions of the then Commissioner, that favoured the Parish Society, the Government has suffered a loss of thousands of crores of rupees. As such, a charge sheet must be filed against all the officers and staff as per the provisions under Karnataka Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1957 and sent to the Government with all original or attested supporting documents and records, the letter said.

MUDA begins work on charge sheet

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan has stated that the Urban Development Department’s letter dated Jan. 10, instructing the filing of a charge sheet against the former MUDA Commissioner and staff involved in the illegal allotment of 75,224 sq. ft. of sites to the Cathedral Parish Society, was received by MUDA only on Monday (Jan. 20).

“Upon receiving the letter, I have directed the officials to gather all relevant records and documents related to the site allotments to the Cathedral Parish Society. A charge sheet is being prepared, including detailed information on the officials involved. We will submit the charge sheet to the Government along with all supporting documents, files and records within the stipulated time-frame,” Commissioner Raghunandan said.