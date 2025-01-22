Activists demand Forest Dept. to take over Kukkarahalli Lake

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: The controversy over feeding stray animals at Kukkarahalli Lake has reignited demands from environmentalists to transfer the Lake’s management to the Forest Department. Currently, the University of Mysore is the custodian of the Lake.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, activists highlighted the Forest Department’s successful management of Lingambudhi Lake, citing it as a reason to hand over Kukkarahalli Lake to it.

“The decision to revoke the ban on feeding stray animals and birds under pressure from activists is regrettable. The real question is: Do we prioritise the Lake’s ecology or stray dogs? A decade ago, there wasn’t a single stray dog in the Lake area. Today, their population exceeds 100 and continues to grow,” said environmental activist S. Shylajesha.

Dog-centric approach

“This unchecked growth of dogs threatens the Lake’s biodiversity. Birds like Painted Storks, Herons and other migratory species that once freely roamed the Lake Bund are now confined to the waters and treetops. Kukkarahalli Lake, a significant wetland ecosystem, has become dominated by stray dogs and human interference. The University’s dog-centric approach disregards the need for a biodiversity-focused management plan,” he added.

“The Forest Department has maintained Lingambudhi Lake exceptionally well. Comparatively, the UoM has neglected Kukkarahalli Lake despite having specialised departments like Environment, Zoology and Botany. Instead, it has allowed the Lake campus to accommodate fish stalls, milk booths and other food vendors, directly contributing to stray dog population,” Shylajesha noted.

Discontent over decision

“This is a sad development,” said Bhamy V. Shenoy, another environmental activist. “Until two days ago, the Vice-Chancellor was firm on ban continuity. What caused this abrupt change?

He expressed frustration over the University’s approach, stating, “We are launching a petition drive and a campaign to emphasise that the University lacks faith in scientific principles. Science has repeatedly demonstrated how nature reacts unpredictably when humans interfere, such as feeding dogs in a habitat meant for birds and other species. Stray dogs have already attacked people in the Lake area. Will the University only act after more attacks occur?”

“It’s time to transfer the Lake’s management to the Forest Department, which will not succumb to political pressures like the University. By lifting the ban, the University has shown it prioritises political expediency over ecological science. Kukkarahalli Lake deserves better management, one that focuses on preserving its biodiversity, not catering to stray dogs,” Shenoy, who is also the Founding President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), said.