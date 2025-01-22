Row over animal feeding inside Kukkarahalli Lake:  Mysore University bows to pressure; lifts ban

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has lifted its ban on feeding stray dogs, birds and aquatic creatures in Kukkarahalli Lake area after mounting pressure from animal rights activists.

“We have temporarily revoked the ban on feeding stray dogs within the Lake premises. Feeders can now resume providing food to the animals,” Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath told Star of Mysore this morning. Following the decision, signboards prohibiting feeding were removed from Lake’s entry gates.

Registrar transferred: The reversal of the ban coincided with a significant administrative reshuffle. Late last night, UoM Registrar V.R. Shylaja was transferred, sparking speculation that the move was linked to the controversy surrounding the ban.

The transfer order, issued by K.H. Keshava Prasad, Government Under-Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), appointed senior KAS Officer M.K. Savitha as the new Registrar. Savitha previously served as the Joint Director of the Department of Tourism.

The transfer order did not specify Shylaja’s next posting, directing her instead to report to the DPAR headquarters in Bengaluru. Having served as Registrar for over two years, Shylaja’s sudden reassignment has raised eyebrows within academic and administrative circles.

Designated feeding spots

Though the VC did not comment on the Registrar’s transfer, he said that they will soon have a meeting with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and animal rights activists regarding a workable solution to the problem.

“During discussions with activists, I proposed designating two specific feeding zones within the Lake premises. This arrangement aims to allow dogs to gather in controlled areas, minimising any potential disruptions to walkers,” explained Prof. Lokanath.

“We have received numerous complaints from walkers, particularly senior citizens, about dogs intimidating them and, in some cases, attacking them during their walks. By feeding the animals at these designated spots, we can prevent the dogs from scattering across the Lake area,” he added.

Varsity faces backlash

The ban imposed a fortnight ago, aimed to address concerns raised by morning walkers about stray dogs congregating and causing inconvenience in the Lake area. However, the move faced backlash from animal welfare groups, including People For Animals (PFA), who actively petitioned the UoM and the media.

The issue also caught the attention of former Union Minister and prominent animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who intervened on behalf of the animal welfare community.

Sources revealed that Maneka Gandhi contacted the Karnataka Governor — who serves as the Chancellor of all State Universities — as well as the Secretary of the Education Department, urging them to intervene and revoke the ban as it violated many Court orders. This intervention played a crucial role in the decision to revoke the ban, sources added.