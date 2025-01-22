Lokayukta Police visit MUDA as High Court deadline nears
News

Lokayukta Police visit MUDA as High Court deadline nears

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: With the Karnataka High Court directing the Lokayukta to submit its investigation report on the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam by Jan. 25, a team of Mysuru Lokayukta Police, led by SP T.J. Udesh, visited the MUDA office early this morning to scrutinise records, documents and files as part of the ongoing probe.

The Lokayukta Police is investigating the allotment of 14 sites to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Siddaramaiah in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare — under Survey Number 464 — that the MUDA had acquired without following the formal land acquisition process.

The Lokayukta team arrived at the MUDA office at 6.30 am and summoned officials to the meeting hall, where they were required to submit relevant records and files for verification.

The Police also sought critical inputs and additional information from officials and staff concerning the allotment of sites under scrutiny, sources said. During the investigation, the entry gate to the meeting hall was closed to maintain confidentiality.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching