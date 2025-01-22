Lokayukta Police visit MUDA as High Court deadline nears

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: With the Karnataka High Court directing the Lokayukta to submit its investigation report on the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam by Jan. 25, a team of Mysuru Lokayukta Police, led by SP T.J. Udesh, visited the MUDA office early this morning to scrutinise records, documents and files as part of the ongoing probe.

The Lokayukta Police is investigating the allotment of 14 sites to B.M. Parvathi, wife of Siddaramaiah in exchange for her 3.16-acre land at Kesare — under Survey Number 464 — that the MUDA had acquired without following the formal land acquisition process.

The Lokayukta team arrived at the MUDA office at 6.30 am and summoned officials to the meeting hall, where they were required to submit relevant records and files for verification.

The Police also sought critical inputs and additional information from officials and staff concerning the allotment of sites under scrutiny, sources said. During the investigation, the entry gate to the meeting hall was closed to maintain confidentiality.