Sudha Murty fulfils vow at Maha Kumbh

January 22, 2025

Prayagraj: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam yesterday as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. She honoured her ancestors with a tarpan and expressed her happiness for being able to perform this ritual.

“I am very excited because this is ‘Teerthraj’. It (Maha Kumbh) came after 144 years and I am excited, hopeful and extremely happy… I am here for three days,” she said adding “I took a holy dip yesterday, today I will do that as well and tomorrow again.”

Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, also worshipped the Sun God and praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements. “The Maha Kumbh has been organised under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. I am older than Yogi Adityanath and so I am giving him blessings. The organisation of Maha Kumbh is a symbol of culture and sanskar. People have been coming to the Maha Kumbh for ages. It has been mentioned in our religious books and hence I also came to take a holy dip,” said Sudha Murty.