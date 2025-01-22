Sculptor Arun Yogiraj to inaugurate 5-day Swadeshi Mela this evening

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: The five-day Swadeshi Mela, organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch-Karnataka will be held from this evening till Jan. 26 at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

The Mela will be inaugurated by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj at 5 pm today. Sri Ramakrishna Ashram Mysuru President Swami Muktidanandaji will grace the occasion. MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, K. Harishgowda and G.T. Devegowda will be present.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Regional Convenor N.R. Manjunath said, the Mela had been organised to promote swadeshi products and budding entrepreneurs.

About 280 stalls have been erected at the venue to showcase various swadeshi products. This apart, seminars are also being organised during the five-day event to deliberate on the importance of swadeshi products. Also, workshop in mushroom cultivation & terrace garden and Ayurveda Yoga Camp will be held.

The 5-day event will also feature various cultural programmes in the evenings. Today, Puja Kunita by Sundresh and troupe at 4.30 pm; ‘Vande Mataram’ dance-drama by Nrityagiri troupe, directed by Dr. Kripa Phadke, from 7 pm to 9 pm.