Youth arrested for robbing cash meant for ATM

January 22, 2025

He had bought gold for his lover

Hunsur: Bilikere Police have arrested a youth on charges of stealing Rs. 5.80 lakh cash meant to be deposited in ATM machines.

It is leant that the youth stole the cash to buy gold ornaments for his lover.

The arrested youth is Akshay, a resident of Turuganur in T. Narasipur taluk, who has been remanded to judicial custody.

He was working at an agency in Mysuru and was entrusted to fill cash to 16 ATM machines in the district.

The accused, after collecting cash on behalf of the agency, had allegedly stolen Rs. 5.80 lakh cash and had not gone to work.

The agency which received information from a Bank that cash was not deposited to the ATM machine, inspected the CCTV footage and saw Akshay putting the money in his bag, following which the Manager of the agency lodged a complaint with Bilikere Police.

Bilikere Police, who registered a case in this regard, went to Turuganur, during which they saw accused Akshay partying with his friends in the neighbouring village and proceeded to take him into custody during which wordy duel ensued between the Police, accused and his friends.

After the Police issued a stern warning, the friends of the accused left the spot and the Police took custody of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have told the Police that he had purchased gold for his lover following which the Police registered a case against Akshay and his lover.

While Akshay has been remanded to Judicial Custody, the Police have taken steps to trace his lover.