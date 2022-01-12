Two killed, two injured as car rams into bike near Hunsur

January 12, 2022

Sister dies of heart attack following her brother’s death

Hunsur: A man behind the wheels of a car and a bike rider were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when the car rammed into the bikes and hit a roadside tree on Mysuru-Bantwal National Highway-275 near Somanahalli in Hunsur taluk on Monday night. While the deceased have been identified as Keerthiraj (24), son of Cheluvaraju, a journalist, resident of Bannikuppe and Ravikumar (43), son of Nagaraj and a resident of Kailaspuram in Mysuru, the injured are Irfan Khan of Udayagiri in Mysuru and Nagendra, a resident of Bannikuppe. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

Details: On Monday night, Keerthiraj, an employee of a private firm, after finishing his work, was proceeding in his car (KA-03-NV-4267) towards Bannikuppe from Hunsur side. Meanwhile, Ravikumar and his friend Irfan were returning to Mysuru from Gonikoppa in Kodagu on their Royal Enfield bike (KA-55-EB-3643) and another bike rider Nagaraj of Bannikuppe was proceeding from Hunsur side towards Bannikuppe on his bike (KA-45-V-2430).

When Keerthiraj was proceeding near Somanahalli, he lost control of the car and rammed into the two bikes and hit a roadside tree resulting in Keerthiraj suffering serious injuries. He was being rushed to Hunsur General Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries midway. Bike rider Ravikumar, who too sustained serious injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru where he breathed his last. The other two injured persons have been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru by Hunsur Rural Police, where they are being treated in ICU.

Hunsur Dy.SP Raviprasad, Rural Inspector Chikkaswamy and staff visited the spot.

Sister dies of heart attack

Meanwhile, Rashmi (21), daughter of deceased Keerthiraj’s uncle (father’s younger brother), who was pursuing her second year degree at the Government Degree College in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, on learning about her brother (Keerthiraj) being killed in an accident rushed to Hunsur General Hospital and on seeing the body of Keerthiraj, she collapsed on the ground and died after suffering a heart attack.

It was like a lightning striking the family of Keerthiraj, who were already mourning the death.

Post-mortem of Keerthiraj’s body was conducted yesterday and the body was handed over to the family members. Last rites were performed at Bannikuppe. Hunsur Rural Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.