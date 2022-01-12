DC visits H.D. Kote COVID Care Centres

January 12, 2022

H.D. Kote: With COVID cases witnessing an alarming spurt across Mysuru district, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham visited H.D. Kote COVID Care Centre (CCC) located near the General Hospital here on Tuesday.

Upon learning that 15,000 eligible people in the taluk are yet to get their jabs, the DC took Tahsildar Nargund and THO Dr. Ravikumar to task for their negligence. Pointing out that 200 unvaccinated people may die in the taluk if the virus is not controlled, he asked the officials to convince the villagers on the importance of getting vaccinated for their own safety and health.

Directing the officials to ramp up testing, he told them to get 200 beds ready for meeting any contingencies and to identify a 100-bed Hospital in the taluk. He further said that frontline staff from departments such as Health, Police etc., should receive their booster shots at the earliest.

Later, the DC visited the CCC at Ekalavya Residential School in the taluk. Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO A.M. Yogesh, Hospital administrative Officer Dr. Somesh, Revenue Officer Mahesh, Prajwal and other officials were present.