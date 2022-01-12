MUDA issues notification for e-auction of 309 sites
January 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In what is said as a Sankranti gift for site aspirants, the MUDA has issued notification for e-auction of 309 premium and  platinum sites and houses.

The sites and houses are located in Dattagalli Layout, Vijayanagar, Hebbal, Devanur, Sathagalli, Brindavan Extension, Srirampura, Hanchya-Sathagalli, Nachanahalli-Koppalur, K.C. Layout, Handuvinahalli (Nanjangud), Nanjangud’s Basavanahalli Block and Lalitadripura (South).

The e-auction is underway from Jan. 7 to 31. The sites to be auctioned include corner and intermediate sites of different dimensions (80’x60’, 40’x30’). The interested buyers can take part in the auction by logging on to the website: www.eproc.karnataka.gov.in

More details can be had from the website: mudamysore.gov.in or through e-mail: [email protected] For more information, call: Mob: 88840-00791 or 88840-00794 or WhatsApp: 88840-00753.

As a publicity campaign for the e-auction, the MUDA has erected cut-outs in its premises on JLB road that highlight  e-auction. Besides, it has set up two information counters for the benefit of public. Soon after the notification, the MUDA is witnessing a surge in the number of visitors who come for seeking details, procedures and the like on e-auction.

Meanwhile, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the MUDA has gone for e-auction of its premium and platinum sites in order to check the menace of middlemen.

He pointed out that people from any part of the State or country or even from abroad and who want to build homes, can take part in this e-auction, which takes place in a transparent manner. The e-auction is MUDA’s Sankranti gift for those wanting to  build homes in Mysuru, he added.

