Vedike demands 6% internal reservation for Madigas

January 22, 2025

Mysuru: With the Supreme Court on Aug. 1, 2024, ruling that States are Constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes (SC), which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the upliftment of castes that are socially and educationally more backward, city-based Karnataka Samaajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike has urged the Government to declare a six percent internal reservation for Madigas and other downtrodden sub-castes.

The Vedike, headed by senior city Advocate S. Arun Kumar presented a memorandum in this regard to Justice Nagamohan Das Commission at the Commission Office on Nrupatunga Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The State Government in November last year had formed a Commission of inquiry headed by Justice Nagamohan Das, a retired Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to recommend to the Government on the internal reservation for SC communities. The Commission was tasked with the collection of empirical data and submission of recommendations to the State Government within two months.

The SC in its Aug. 1, 2024 ruling, permitted the States to create sub-classifications within the SC and ST categories for the purpose of according wider protections through fixed sub-quotas to the most backward communities within these categories.

The Vedike while highlighting the Top Court’s ruling, urged Nagamohan Das Commission to take note of the recommendations of Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission which was set up in 2005 to examine methods of equitable distribution of reservation facilities among SCs and recommend internal reservation.

The Vedike also told Nagamohan Das Commission that the State Congress Government, after getting Cabinet approval on internal reservation as promised by the Congress party in the run up to the 2023 Assembly polls, submitted a report to the Centre by adding Category 3 in order to bring about an amendment to Article 341, for facilitating internal reservation.

Pointing out that the Sadashiva Commission had made 4 sub-classifications for internal reservation, Vedike President S. Arun Kumar said that the four sub-classifications covered Madiga and sub-castes Holeya and sub-castes, Bhovi, Lambani, Korama, Koracha sects and nomadic tribes.

The Vedike upon apprising Justice Nagamohan Das on its demand for six percent internal reservation for Madiga and other downtrodden communities in keeping with the SC ruling, urged the Commission to consider the empirical data while making its recommendations to the Government.

Vedike Vice-President M. Dasaiah, office-bearers Shivakumar M. Belthur, Boodithittu Rajendra, Malappa Kurki, M.R. Surendrakumar, Beesanahalli Jayappa, N. Chandrappa, Shivappa N. Chikkannavar, Siddaiah, Rangadhamaiah, Narahari, Shivakumar A. Doddamani, Chandrasena Sagar and others were present.