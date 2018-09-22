Caught in official conundrum…: Chamundi Hill night ban fails to take off

Temple Committee waits for Police Department to act while Police officials await Govt. order!

Mysuru: The much hyped night ban on entry to the Chamundi Hill that was proposed in 2016 has not been implemented so far. Reason: The issue has not been taken seriously either by the District Administration or the Police despite money being spent on the construction of three gates at the entry points of the Hill.

With Dasara just days away and at a time when thousands of tourists are expected to descend on the city, security of Chamundi Hill, an important tourist and religious destination, has been compromised. The issue calls for an urgent intervention by the State Government and the District Minister. Apart from the Police outpost atop the Hill and the on and off night patrolling by the jurisdictional Krishnaraja (KR) Police, there is no other security.

There are three main roads that lead to Chamundi Hill. The one road that leads to the Hill is from Tavarekatte, the one next to it leading to the Nandi Bull (from Lalitha Mahal Road) and the third one is from Uthanahalli Road, the southern side of the Hill. Lakhs of rupees have been spent by the Chamundi Hill Management Committee to install the three gates that are kept unguarded during nights. Neither there are any security guard nor are there any Policemen to guard the gates through which night riders pass with ease without anyone stopping them.

In October 2016, the KR Police had recommended a blanket ban on entry of vehicles beyond 10 pm till 5 am. It was noticed by the KR Police that the serenity of the hill was being spoilt as many unruly elements and misguided youth in the guise of ‘night rides and drives,’ drive up the hill in the middle of the night and indulge in drinking, dancing and other unlawful activities.

The KR Police then recommended to their higher-ups and the issue was brought to the notice of the District Administration that in-turn directed the Chamundi Hill Management Committee to construct the gates. During May last year, the plans of night ban were publicised. It was felt that the presence of Policemen will act as a deterrent and it will instil a sense of fear.

As per plans, gates would come up at three entry points and except for the residents on the Hill, who would be provided passes and identity cards, the entry would be restricted to all others. The gates would be locked after 10 pm and one security personnel will be posted at each of the entrance gate. Plans were also afoot to install CCTV cameras at the gates.

The Temple Committee consented to depute security guards at all the three gates and the Police Department was to post Policemen at the gates. Close to the gates, rooms for security personnel and the Police were constructed, facilitating night-long vigil. But even after the construction of the gates, the ban has not been implemented.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Chamundi Temple Executive Officer K.M. Prasad said that the Temple management had no powers to ban night traffic. “The call must be taken by the District Administration and the Police. We have already communicated to the Deputy Commissioner on the imperative of enforcing ban to prevent mischief mongers from creating law and order problem up the Hill and also to prevent miscreants from setting the forests on fire,” he said.

City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao said that unless the Department gets an order from the State Government, civil Policemen cannot be posted at the gates. “If the Temple Committee sends a requisition to us to post Policemen, it has to pay for extra security. I have already written to the Committee in this regard. Like the Mysore Palace Security Wing, an exclusive Chamundi Temple Security Wing can be established. For this, the sanction from the Government is mandatory,” he said.

If at all the Police have to post men at the gates, the Department requires 12 Constables for three gates (4 Constables per gate for 24×7 security). “But if the Temple Committee is willing to make a payment and if we get the Government sanction to deploy Police Constables there, we will have to look into that. But as of now, it is not possible to post Policemen at the Hill gates,” he added.