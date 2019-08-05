‘Cauvery Calling’ rally flagged off at Mysore Palace

August 5, 2019

Mysuru: “Isha Foundation had launched ‘Rally for Rivers’ some time back to conserve the rivers in the country and this new initiative ‘Cauvery Calling,’ also called ‘Cauvery Koogu,’ to conserve River Cauvery is a step in the right direction,” said the titular head of royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking after flagging off ‘Cauvery Koogu’ rally in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, here this morning and said it was because of River Cauvery that we are alive as we breathe, live and survive due to this great river which forms the lifeline of the people in the area.

Hence, it is very important to conserve this river and for the farmers to get involved in agro-forestry which will help them make a good living in the long run as Isha Foundation Founder Jaggi Vasudev always stresses, he added.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, retd. Research Director of GKVK, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Dr. M.A. Shankar and others were present.

There are eight jeeps, fitted with LCD screens, with each one having the name of a river with six volunteers in each will drive to various places to create awareness in this two-day rally.

The rally will cover 28 districts in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to enable farmers to plant 242 crore sapling in the Cauvery basin in an attempt to increase the water levels of the river.

