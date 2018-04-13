Cauvery River Water Row: Ramya draws flak for taking TN’s side

Mysuru: Divya Spandana (Ramya, who is leading the Congress’ social media campaign, yesterday drew flak for re-tweeting a news report with a hashtag that asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “go back” from Chennai.

Re-tweeting a news report about Modi coming under criticism from local Tamil Nadu (TN) parties over his ‘security’ arrangements, while protesters in Chennai were on the streets fighting for the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Ramya used the hashtag #GoBackModi.

The tweet, which had garnered more than 420 replies by evening, saw people criticising her for taking Tamil Nadu’s side on the Cauvery issue.

Twitterati, critical of her comment, saw the Centre’s decision to delay the formation of the CMB as favouring Karnataka and accused her of taking TN’s side by arguing in favour of the protesters there.

While some accused her of using the Cauvery issue for political mileage, others said she did not fully understand the issue at hand.

In Mysuru, the BJP members staged a protest against Ramya at Rajkumar Park near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple yesterday. MP Pratap Simha said that Ramya and the Congress were supporting the cause of Tamil Nadu.

In his tweet, he said ‘Loud and [email protected] supports Cauvery Management Board! Shame on your traitor @INC Karnataka. Beware Kannadigas’.