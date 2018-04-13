Wait for HC order: SC tells Vijayashreepura residents

Mysuru: The Supreme Court (SC) today directed the Vijayashreepura residents to wait till the Karnataka High Court disposes of their petition on July 4, 2018.

Hearing a batch of writ petitions and appeals filed by Vijayashreepura residents, who are desperately trying to save their houses from demolition, a Single Judge Bench of the Apex Court comprising Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the Karnataka High Court has been asked to adjudicate the cases and the SC has been told that the Karnataka HC has posted hearing of the same for July 4.

Justice Gogoi asked the petitioners (Vijayashreepura residents in Mysuru) to wait till the Karnataka HC passes its order on July 4 and forward the Karnataka HC ruling to the Apex Court by the end of July, it is learnt.

It may be mentioned here that the SC on Jan.12 had given time till April for Karnataka HC to adjudicate the cases and had posted the next hearing in the case for today (April 13).

Senior advocate B. Parthasarathy represented the residents. Vijayashreepura residents Javaregowda and Subbegowda were present at the SC when the Court took up the hearing this morning.