Heavy rain lashes Madikeri

Madikeri: After a long gap, rain, accompanied by strong wind, lashed Madikeri and surrounding areas yesterday evening. Due to the rain and wind, a huge tree along Madikeri-Somwarpet Road was uprooted and fell on the road, which disrupted vehicular movement for over two hours.

The strong wind also brought down a few electric poles, disrupting power supply to surrounding villages such as Makkandur, Kandanakolli and Mukkodlu.

In Madikeri town, several vehicles were reported to have got struck in the slush caused by the ongoing UGD pipeline works. Even pedestrians had a tough time in coping with heavy rain and wind.