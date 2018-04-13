Heavy rain lashes Madikeri
News

Heavy rain lashes Madikeri

Madikeri: After a long gap, rain, accompanied by strong wind, lashed Madikeri and surrounding areas yesterday evening. Due to the rain and wind, a huge tree along Madikeri-Somwarpet Road was uprooted and fell on the road, which disrupted vehicular movement for over two hours.

The strong wind also brought down a few electric poles, disrupting power supply to surrounding villages such as Makkandur, Kandanakolli and Mukkodlu.

In Madikeri town, several vehicles were reported to have got struck in the slush caused by the ongoing UGD pipeline works. Even pedestrians had a tough time in coping with heavy rain and wind.

April 13, 2018

RELATED POSTS

DCs, SPs of border districts hold meeting in Madikeri
Forest Dept. given permission to capture 4 elephants in Kodagu
Mysterious death of Mysuru woman in Madikeri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching