CBI raids AIISH, seizes files from various departments

March 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a complaint of gross irregularities, sleuths attached to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) on Bogadi Road in the city yesterday.

A four-member team of CBI personnel who arrived at AIISH office at about 10.45 am, directly went to the Departments of Electrical, Civil, Computer and Software, but there were none to provide required information to them.

As the Director of AIISH Dr. M. Pushpavathi had gone on leave, CBI Officers met in-charge Director Dr. P. Manjula and verified the files related to funds sanctioned to the institute from the year 2018 till date, along with those related to equipment and expenditures and seized them.

They later collected information from Dean (Infrastructure) Dr. Ajish K. Abraham, Chief Administrative Officer Dr. S. Ramkumar and Chief Accounts Officer Ravi Kumar and seized files from them. They also visited Purchase Department and collected the information related to buying of equipment and apparatus from the year 2018, from the officers present along with substantiating records.

The CBI personnel who visited all the departments at AIISH till evening hours, however didn’t give any clue about continuing with their visit on second day today too. However, the Officers are staying in the city and are likely to continue with their operation, it is said.

Dr. K. Rajalakshmi, a retired Professor at AIISH had written a complaint to the Central Government in March 2022, alleging grave irregularities in violation of norms. She had also addressed media persons in this regard in the city. Following this, CBI personnel are learnt to have raided AIISH, acting on the directions of Central Government.

However Director of AIISH Dr. M. Pushpavathi was not available for comment in this regard.