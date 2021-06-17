CBSE Class 12 results to be declared by July 31

June 17, 2021

Assessment system submitted before SC

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) this morning submitted the assessment system for Class 12 students in the Supreme Court and said the results will be declared by July 31.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal placed the scheme for CBSE which said performance of students in Class 10, 11 and 12 exams will be considered.

The result criterion for CISCE will also be finalised in the hearing today. Attorney General on behalf of CBSE proposed that students should be given marks based on the average of Class 12 pre-board score, Class 10 and 11 final marks. This will be for the theory section and for practical the marks will be submitted by schools.

Attorney General said, for Class 10 and 11 the marks in best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12 the marks obtained in unit, term and practical will be taken into account, he told the SC. The Result Committee will be there for each of the schools to rule out advantages to students in some schools, which traditionally give high marks.

For evaluating a student, marks in best of three papers for Class 10 would be given 30 percent weightage, for Class 11 weightage of 30 percent and for Class 12 the weightage is 40 percent. For Class 10 and 11 the marks in best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12 the mark obtained in unit, term and practical will be taken.

The CISCE will also announce results on criterion similar to that of CBSE. However, the Council will take into consideration the past six years’ performance instead of three. CISCE result will be declared by July 20 and students unhappy with the result can appear for written exams.

The CBSE, however, also proposed a second option of holding Class 12 board exams in a “controlled environment.”

To this, the Supreme Court had said that there is “no rolling back” of the decision to cancel the exams. The final decision on this can be expected in the next hearing.