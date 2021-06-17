Vaccination for specially abled persons to conclude on June 19

June 17, 2021

1,786 persons including caretakers vaccinated

Mysore/Mysuru: The special drive to vaccinate physically challenged, specially-abled persons and their caretakers, organised by the District Disabled Welfare Department is going on at the Government School for Deaf and Dumb on Sayyaji Rao Road in Tilaknagar here.

The free vaccination drive began from May 24 and till yesterday (June 16), a total of 1,786 physically challenged, specially abled persons and their caretakers have been vaccinated.

A Mobile Medical Unit, led by retired District Health Officer Dr. M. Parashivamurthy and comprising one Staff Nurse, one Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) Nurse, one Pharmacist and one Lab Technician are conducting the drive.

District Disabled Rehabilitation Centre Nodal Officer Arjun Rachaiah, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that there were over 4,000 physically challenged and specially abled persons in city out of which 1,786 persons have been vaccinated till yesterday.

Yesterday (June 16), 120 persons and one caretaker each were vaccinated.

The special vaccination drive will conclude on June 19.

Grocery kits donated by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram was given to those who were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mysuru District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini said that there were 4,186 physically challenged and specially abled persons including 1,363 persons below 18 years in city.

She further said that there were 1,853 persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years, out of which 977 persons have received the first dose and out of 970 persons in the age group of 44 and above, 689 persons have received the first jab.