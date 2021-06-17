Mysuru youths create aviary at Cauvery Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar

June 17, 2021

Kushalnagar: A group of bird trainers in Mysuru have created a walk-in exotic aviary at Cauvery Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar, Kodagu. The aviary was inaugurated by Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna last week and will be open for visitors in a month or so after the phased unlock begins.

It is a Forest Department initiative as the Nisargadhama is maintained by them and the youths were invited from Mysuru to set up the unique aviary where visitors can walk-in, feed and admire the winged beauties. A separate entity has been set up inside the vast campus where visitors enter the aviary through a cave-like structure.

Nisargadhama is a breath-taking and beautiful island off the State Highway, two kilometres from Kushalnagar town. It is 28 kms from Madikeri and 95 kms from Mysuru. The 64-acre island, surrounded by the Cauvery River, can be accessed by walking across a hanging bridge. The aviary joins the list of a host of attractions there including deer park, children’s park and orchidarium. Elephant rides, boating and tree top bamboo cottages are some of the other attractions.

In all, over 2,000 sq.ft area has been earmarked for the aviary and metal structures have been erected so that birds and visitors do not criss-cross each other inside the aviary. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 50 lakh has already been spent. The remaining works will be completed with the rest of the money.

Captive-bred birds

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Praveen, a civil engineer who has set up the aviary, said that the birds will be of exotic species and are of captive breed. He is from Mysuru and has a bird training centre at Vivekananda Circle. Some of the exotic species that will find place in the aviary are Budgies, African Lovebird, Cockatiel, Conure varieties, Grey Parrot, African Grey Macaw, Pheasant, Turkey, Geese and Duck.

As an added attraction, a Koi fish pond and fish spa, housing Gurra rufa (doctor fish) will also be created, Praveen said. “The aviary has been designed in such a way that it does not look clumsy and each cage is 30 feet in length and breadth. We have one 30×100 cage and two 30×30 cages. Each cage will have a maximum of 200 birds so that they can move freely and have their own territories. The Conure varieties with green, yellow and sun colours are very attractive and bound to impress the visitors,” he added.

Kodagu DC Charulata Somal holding a bird

A trained lot

Praveen captive-breeds these birds and also procures them from outside. “Housing birds in small cages is not a healthy practice and through this aviary, I want to send out this message. Since these are trained birds, even if you let them fly freely, they will come back to you. Typically, it takes up to two years to train these birds,” he explained.

He has a four-member team that takes care of training and feeding the birds. “Birds have to be fed with sprouts, nuts, vegetables, greens, flowers, egg-food and pro-biotic. Their cages are disinfected once in three days and we put birds that are brought from outside under 45-day quarantine to eliminate the risk of infection. A close bond will develop with the birds from the quarantine period,” he added.

At Nisargadhama, next to the aviary, a strong room has been built to protect the birds from cold, reptiles and rain. “After the daily display at the aviary, these birds are trained to come back to the strong room in the evening where places and resting bars have been created to house all of them. These birds are highly affectionate and are attached to humans. They prefer the company of humans instead of being with their own species,” Praveen claimed.