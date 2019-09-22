Celebration Mysuru Marathon, a grand success
News

Celebration Mysuru Marathon, a grand success

September 22, 2019

Mysuru:  With about 2,500 marathoners taking part in this year’s Celebration Mysuru Marathon, organised by Life is Calling, was a grand success. The event was flagged off by MLA S.A. Ramdas at Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace. The first marathon was flagged off at 5.30 am.

The runners, who assembled at the venue, took part in Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 30K Run, 10K Run and 6K Walk/Run. Every participant was given a finishing medal and certificate on crossing the finishing line. Today’s event was special for a senior couple – 61-year-old Jyotsna and 65-year-old Ananthakrishna as they secured first and third place in their respective categories. The event also witnessed a special participant – K. Nandish, a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru, who finished 9th in the full marathon. Nandish, a visually challenged, has till now participated in 12 full marathons and eight 10K runs. He is currently pursuing his final year B.Com, in correspondence, in Bengaluru.

Runners not only from Mysuru but from other cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mandya, Hassan, Karwar, Ballari took part in the event. D. Srihari, Founder of GSS Foundation, Preeth of Kotak Mahindra, Naveen of ThoughtFocus and others were present.

Results

Full Marathon – Men (Open Category): 1. Shreyas Karnad (3:09:32), 2. Andreas Anderson (3:19:55), 3. Karthik Anand (3:34:29). Senior: 1. Lourdes Bosco (3:30:02), 2. Srinivas (4:14:12), 3. Upendra Thripathi (4:17:14). Veteran: 1. P. Paul (4:52:43)

Women (Open category): 1. Sheya Deepak (3:34:59), 2. Anitha Mysore Shivanna (4:25:46), 3. Himshi Bachchas (4:36:49).

Half Marathon – Men (Open Category): 1. Sivasankar Raji (1:28:55 sec), 2. Satish Kumar (1:30:55), 3. Ramanuja (1:37:39); Senior: 1. Venkatesh (1:38:35), 2. Rajan (1:39:59), 3. Prashanth Urs (1:42:01); Veteran: 1. Bhaskar Sharma (1:50:50), 2. Ananth Kshirsagar (1:59:39), 3. Girish Gubbi Dasappa (2:22:17)

READ ALSO  Celebration Mysuru Marathon on Sept. 22

Women (Open Category): 1. B.N. Tejaswini (1:58:22), 2. Savitha Shetty (2:03:39), 3. R. Sushmitha (2:07:03). Senior: 1. Usha Hegde (1:52:51), 2. Aparna Deepak (1:58:38), 3. Veena Reddy (2:16.31).

30K Men- (Open Category): 1. Sameer Joshi (2:08:49), 2. N. Ganesh (2:18:00), 3. M. Manjunath (2:20:26). Senior: 1. Venkatesh Adiga (2:35:37), 2. B.G. Raju (2:38:15), 3. Venkataraman (2:50:52).

30K Women (Open Category): 1. Jayati De (3:00:38), 2. Deepika Gowda (3:02:22), 3. Anusya Ashok (3:07:32). Senior: 1. Durga Sil (3:18:08), 2. Uma Prasad (3:32:07), 3. Jessy Jacob (4:05:29)

10K Men (Open Category): 1. K. Swaraj (40:10), 2. Manjunatha (40:25), 3. K.R. Nishanth (41:21). Senior: 1. Ajay Sharma (49:16), 2. Chandrashekaran (49:22), 3. Vinod Koul (49:27); Veteran: Dr. B. Ramakrishna (58:56), 2. Venkatesh Subbarao (1:09:10), 3. Ananthakrishna (1:11:38).

10K Women (Open): 1. Diva Rawat (54:18), 2. Heema Kaverappa (57:33), 3. Amrutha Raman (58:28). Senior: Annapurna Lolla (58:33), 2. Geetha Krishna (1:12:06), 3. Sunitha Sagar (1:20:41). Veteran: 1. Jyotsna Ananthakrishna (1:24:36).

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Celebration Mysuru Marathon, a grand success”

  1. Manjusha says:
    September 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    a well Organized event. Hats off to the organizers!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching