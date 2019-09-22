Celebration Mysuru Marathon, a grand success

September 22, 2019

Mysuru: With about 2,500 marathoners taking part in this year’s Celebration Mysuru Marathon, organised by Life is Calling, was a grand success. The event was flagged off by MLA S.A. Ramdas at Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace. The first marathon was flagged off at 5.30 am.

The runners, who assembled at the venue, took part in Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 30K Run, 10K Run and 6K Walk/Run. Every participant was given a finishing medal and certificate on crossing the finishing line. Today’s event was special for a senior couple – 61-year-old Jyotsna and 65-year-old Ananthakrishna as they secured first and third place in their respective categories. The event also witnessed a special participant – K. Nandish, a resident of K.R. Puram in Bengaluru, who finished 9th in the full marathon. Nandish, a visually challenged, has till now participated in 12 full marathons and eight 10K runs. He is currently pursuing his final year B.Com, in correspondence, in Bengaluru.

Runners not only from Mysuru but from other cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Mandya, Hassan, Karwar, Ballari took part in the event. D. Srihari, Founder of GSS Foundation, Preeth of Kotak Mahindra, Naveen of ThoughtFocus and others were present.

Results

Full Marathon – Men (Open Category): 1. Shreyas Karnad (3:09:32), 2. Andreas Anderson (3:19:55), 3. Karthik Anand (3:34:29). Senior: 1. Lourdes Bosco (3:30:02), 2. Srinivas (4:14:12), 3. Upendra Thripathi (4:17:14). Veteran: 1. P. Paul (4:52:43)

Women (Open category): 1. Sheya Deepak (3:34:59), 2. Anitha Mysore Shivanna (4:25:46), 3. Himshi Bachchas (4:36:49).

Half Marathon – Men (Open Category): 1. Sivasankar Raji (1:28:55 sec), 2. Satish Kumar (1:30:55), 3. Ramanuja (1:37:39); Senior: 1. Venkatesh (1:38:35), 2. Rajan (1:39:59), 3. Prashanth Urs (1:42:01); Veteran: 1. Bhaskar Sharma (1:50:50), 2. Ananth Kshirsagar (1:59:39), 3. Girish Gubbi Dasappa (2:22:17)

Women (Open Category): 1. B.N. Tejaswini (1:58:22), 2. Savitha Shetty (2:03:39), 3. R. Sushmitha (2:07:03). Senior: 1. Usha Hegde (1:52:51), 2. Aparna Deepak (1:58:38), 3. Veena Reddy (2:16.31).

30K Men- (Open Category): 1. Sameer Joshi (2:08:49), 2. N. Ganesh (2:18:00), 3. M. Manjunath (2:20:26). Senior: 1. Venkatesh Adiga (2:35:37), 2. B.G. Raju (2:38:15), 3. Venkataraman (2:50:52).

30K Women (Open Category): 1. Jayati De (3:00:38), 2. Deepika Gowda (3:02:22), 3. Anusya Ashok (3:07:32). Senior: 1. Durga Sil (3:18:08), 2. Uma Prasad (3:32:07), 3. Jessy Jacob (4:05:29)

10K Men (Open Category): 1. K. Swaraj (40:10), 2. Manjunatha (40:25), 3. K.R. Nishanth (41:21). Senior: 1. Ajay Sharma (49:16), 2. Chandrashekaran (49:22), 3. Vinod Koul (49:27); Veteran: Dr. B. Ramakrishna (58:56), 2. Venkatesh Subbarao (1:09:10), 3. Ananthakrishna (1:11:38).

10K Women (Open): 1. Diva Rawat (54:18), 2. Heema Kaverappa (57:33), 3. Amrutha Raman (58:28). Senior: Annapurna Lolla (58:33), 2. Geetha Krishna (1:12:06), 3. Sunitha Sagar (1:20:41). Veteran: 1. Jyotsna Ananthakrishna (1:24:36).