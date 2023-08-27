Thousands take part in Celebration Mysuru Marathon

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Life is Calling, a Sports Management Company, had organised the 13th Edition of Celebration Mysuru Marathon this morning. The event was flagged off from Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace by Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff.

Events held were, 30-km run, 21-km Half Marathon, 10-km run for participants, who are 16 years and above and 5-km run/walk was held for those who are above 11 years. The Marathon was held to promote fitness and healthy living.

The Marathon which started from Balarama Gate, passed through various roads including D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, JLB Road, Saraswathipuram and Ramaswamy Circle. Following are the winners of the various category of events:

Open 10-km for Men (16 to 45 years): 1st place K. Kiran, 2nd H. Monish and 3rd K.P. Abhishek.

10-km Senior Men (46 years to 60 years): 1st place B.K. Madhukar, 2nd K.R. Ramakrishna and 3rd Chandrasekaran Subramanian.

10-km Veteran Men (61 years and above): 1st place Ravindra Gundurao, 2nd Veda Murthy and 3rd Muralidhara Keragodu Ramamurthy.

10-km Open Women (16 to 45 years): 1st place Prerana Sravan Kumar, 2nd M. Rajashree and 3rd Sandy Satyan.

10-km Senior Women (46 to 60 years): 1st place Dr. A. Suma, 2nd M.U. Rashmi and 3rd Ravi Bala.

10-km Veteran Women (61 years and above): 1st place Shamala Padmanabhan, 2nd Jyotsna Anantha Krishna.

Half Marathon Open Men (16 years to 45 years):1st place M. Das Prakash, 2nd Nikhil Bharadwaj and 3rd Lokesh Sharma.

Half Marathon Senior Men (46 to 60 years): 1st place B.S. Bhaskar, 2nd M. Chandra Reddy and 3rd Prashanth Urs.

Half Marathon Veteran Men (61 years and above): 1st place Girish Gubbi Dasappa, 2nd Shyam Sundar and 3rd Chandramouli Sharma.

Half Marathon Open Women (16 to 45 years): 1st place Komal Sawhney, 2nd S. Amrutha and 3rd R. Gagana.

Half Marathon Senior Women (46 years to 60 years): 1st place Vidya Sundareswara and 2nd Abha Agarwal.

30-km Open Men (16 to 45 years): 1st place Philippe Policisto, 2nd Shital Mogane, 3rd Karthik Anand.

30-km Senior Men (46 to 60 years): 1st place Venkatesh Adiga, 2nd Vishal Jain and 3rd Gokul Kamath.

30-km Veteran Men (61 years and above): 1st place Ramakrishna,.

30-km Open Women (16 to 45 years): 1st place Debashree Ghosh, 2nd N.S. Asha and 3rd Akshatha Baliga.

30-km Senior Women (46 to 60 years) 1st place Juri Dutta, 2nd Dr. Chinthana Patkar and 3rd Manisha Khemka.

30-km Veteran Women (61 years and above): 1st place Latha Srinivasan.

More than 3,000 enthusiasts participated in various categories.