CM to inaugurate 108th Jayanthi Mahotsava of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji on Aug. 29

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will inaugurate the 108th Jayanthi Mahotsava of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Suttur Mutt, foot of Chamundi Hill, here at 10.30 am on Aug. 29.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath said that Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will preside.

MP Pratap Simha will release the book titled ‘Rajaguru Tilaka’ (Poems on Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji) authored by noted writer and poet Dr. Pradeep Kumar Hebri of Udupi while Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will release ‘Prasada’ special monthly magazine that features special and rare articles on the life of the late Seer. MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda and Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guests.

Dr. Betsurmath said that employees of JSS institutions, who retired between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023 will be felicitated at 3 pm on Aug.29.

The other events of the day include presentation of Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious children of JSS Educational Institutions who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC, distribution of prizes to authors of best articles published in ‘Prasada’ magazine and distribution of student scholarship to deserving students of JSS Hostels.

The day will also mark registration for body, blood and organ donations. The registration will be done by JSS Hospital.

Rebate on books: As part of Jayanthi celebrations, the Mahavidyapeetha has announced 50 percent rebate on books published by JSS Granthamaale. The rebate will be in effect from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30.

Celebrations at all JSS institutions: Dr. Betsurmath said that the Jayanthi will be celebrated in all JSS institutions and other allied organisations. Marking the celebrations, fruits will be distributed to patients in hospitals, planting of saplings in educational institutions, seminars and sports meets. Also, health check-up camps, distribution of wheel chairs and hearing aids to the differently-abled and distribution of note books, bags and other stationeries to school and college students will be held.

One can also watch the jayanthi celebrations by logging on to YouTube link http://Youtube.com/c/JSSMahavidyapeethaonline. JSS Collegiate Education Dy. Director B. Niranjan Murthy and Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-2 S. Shivakumaraswamy were present.