Celebration of First Graduation Ceremony at Mahajana College

June 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The First Graduation Ceremony of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (Autonomous), Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, was held on June 4 at its Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium. Dr. P. Nagabhushan, Vice-Chancellor, Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology & Research (Deemed to be University), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, delivered the Graduates’ Day address.

Congratulating the rank holders and other graduates, he said “If you want to shine like a sun first burn like a sun. The only good reason for your existence is not what you are going to get out of life, but what you are going to give to life.”

He suggested students to remain content while having great ambitions, never be swept away by the hurry of climbing up the ladder of success. Success shall come gradually with effort and not by ambition. You should bear in mind that ambition alone with desire is an enemy but ambition with necessary hard work and acceptance of limitation is a friend. So make ambition a friend, he advised.

Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, who was the chief guest, recalled late R. Vasudevamurthy of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, for setting an academic standard.

Stressing on the need for a value-based education for motivating the young minds, he said students need to have the necessary courage to deal with difficulties that might arise in life.

Mahajana Education Society (MES) President T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, who presided, said that Mahajana College provides free education for the students who have secured 95% and above marks for PU and UG.

Dr. C.K. Renukarya, Director, Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Post Graduation Centre, instituted cash prize of Rs. 5,000 for 10 top scorers and two medals were instituted by Ramanna in his late son Sukruth’s name.

A total number of 274 students have completed their Post-Graduation. Out of them 40 students have secured first class with distinction, 232 students in first class and two students secured second class. All these graduates received their Graduation Certificates by the dignitaries.

Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Hon. Secretary, MES, R. Manjunatha, Controller of Examinations, Dr. S.R. Ramesh, Academic Advisor & CEO, Prof. P. Sarojamma, Administrative Officer, MES, N. Vijayakumar, Treasurer, MES, Lakshmi Bhushan (spouse of Dr. P. Nagabhushan), Members of Advisory Committee and Governing Body and all the Heads of Mahajana Educational Institutions, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of UG and PG, and many retired Principals, Special Invitees, Parents, students, NCC Cadets, Volunteers of Mahajana corps were present in the programme.

Dr. H. Sreedhara, Academic Dean of the College administered Oath to the students. Invocation was rendered by Ananya Bhuvan and Team. Dr. C.K. Renukarya welcomed. Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Principal, Mahajana First Grade College, proposed a vote of thanks. D. Geetha, Sunil and Rachana compered.