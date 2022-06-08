Vijayendra calls for party unity amidst sloganeering in city

June 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite slogan-shouting in favour of BJP leader B.Y. Vijayendra from his supporters irking Housing Minister V. Somanna, the former called for unity among party workers and electing BJP leaders from Panchayat to Parliament for the overall development of the country.

Party workers, in their slogans, projected Vijayendra as the next CM and this irked Somanna who was visibly upset. The meeting was convened at a private hotel in the city to campaign for the party candidate M.V. Ravishankar in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from the South Graduates Constituency.

A large number of Vijayendra’s supporters at the meeting shouted slogans in favour of their leader, who is also the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The supporters were shouting slogans even before Vijayendra entered the meeting hall. As Minister Somanna began his speech, the supporters again got up to go vocal. This upset Somanna who asked the supporters not to insult one leader in the name of supporting another leader.

Despite Somanna reminding the supporters that he has been elected five times as the MLA, Vijayendra’s supporters did not stop but continued chanting “Vijayendra” slogans. Somanna appealed to them not to insult the party leaders who have worked for the party for decades.

Unable to control the crowd, Somanna yelled at them and urged them not to make Vijayendra a ‘sacrificial lamb’. “Vijayendra will become what he has to become. There are rules and regulations in this party. Please understand and don’t stoop to this level,” Somanna appealed.

Sensing that the situation is going out of hand, Vijayendra, who had occupied a place on the dais, walked near Somanna and took up the mike to pacify the party workers. He appealed to them to remain quiet and said Somanna was also speaking good words about him and there is no reason for the party workers to be upset.

After the unrest settled, Vijayendra called for unity among the party workers and work towards the victory of BJP candidates from Panchayat to Parliament.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the eight-year BJP rule at the Centre was blemish-free and today there is international recognition for India.

In Karnataka too, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa has given good administration and is a role model for anyone who is entering politics. Likewise, the present CM Basavaraj Bommai too is working towards giving good governance, he said.

The BJP leader said that he and Somanna had come to Mysuru to seek support for Ravishankar and the party workers must put up a united front.

MP Pratap Simha, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.