Centre sanctions 750 e-buses to Karnataka

March 18, 2026

Mysuru city likely to get 100 e-buses; proposal sent for 55 buses to district

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Government has officially announced the allocation of 750 air-conditioned electric buses to Karnataka under the PM-eBus Seva scheme.

The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), aims to strengthen urban transport systems by deploying 10,000 air-conditioned electric buses in cities with populations between 3 lakh and 40 lakh, including clusters of smaller adjoining towns.

A press release from the Press Information Bureau stated that of the total allocation, 750 e-buses have been earmarked for 10 cities in Karnataka. These buses are intended for urban areas that either lack an adequate public transport network or are looking to transition to electric mobility. The scheme also provides operational and depot subsidies.

The buses are expected to be distributed among cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Vijayapura. While major cities are likely to receive around 100 buses each, smaller cities may get about 50 each.

However, clarity is yet to emerge on the exact allocation for Mysuru city and district. Officials have already submitted a proposal through KSRTC, seeking 100 buses for Mysuru city and 55 for the district.

KSRTC Divisional Controllers H.T. Veeresh (City) and B. Srinivas (District) said that while the overall sanction has been confirmed, the final distribution among cities is yet to be decided.