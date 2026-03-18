March 18, 2026

A call to protect the disappearing urban companions by PFA on Mar. 20

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Sparrow Day, People For Animals (PFA), Mysuru and Jeev Daya Jain Charity, have organised an awareness programme titled ‘Save Sparrows’ at PFA’s shelter in Bogadi from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm on Mar. 20.

Senior Pranic Healing trainer B. Vaibhav will be the chief guest. This initiative is a call for action urging citizens to recognise the alarming decline of these birds and take simple, collective steps to restore their presence.

The programme features distribution of eco-friendly sparrow nest boxes as well as water bowls for birds and animals to combat urban heat. Saplings will be planted on the occasion.

Blending innovation with conservation, the event introduces a sparrow-themed educational board game created by Kokila Ramesh Jain, aimed at engaging children and adults in understanding the urgent need to protect sparrows which are rapidly disappearing from urban spaces.

Citizens, students and nature lovers can be part of this movement that blends compassion with action.

For details, contact PFA on Mob: 98456-54429, according to a press release.