Rare occurrence in the history…

March 18, 2026

Hailstone Rain pounds Chamarajanagar dist.

Standing crops in Ch’nagar, Gundlupet and Yalandur taluks worst affected; agri fields replete with hailstones resemble snow-covered Kashmir

Chamarajanagar: Rain accompanied by hailstones wreaked havoc in the district yesterday, leaving the farmers in a state of distress. When the rain stopped, the agricultural fields in the district had turned into snow capped fields, ditto like Kashmir for a while.

Those reeling under sweltering heat found respite with the showers, while the farmers in Gundlupet and Yalandur taluks had to bear the brunt. From the Chamarajanagar district headquarters to villages like Veeranpura, Nanjedevanapura, Kalanahundi, Kariyanakatte Hundi, Yadapura, Shivapura, Talawadi, Honganur etc., the standing crops like banana, turmeric, tomato, cabbage and water melon, coconut and arecanut farms, mango groves were the worst hit.

Though the district received rainfall on Monday night, the copious rains that lasted several hours yesterday afternoon, left the elders in the villages, wondering about the rare spectacle they were witness to. Never in the history of the district, that was carved out from Mysuru in 1997, such a devastating hailstones rain had been received.

While it was a matter of joy for the children and youths, who were curious to collect the hailstones and play merrily, the farmers who were waiting to harvest the crops ahead of Ugadi festival tomorrow (Mar. 19), were caught off-guard.

The increase in maximum temperature hovering between 32 and 34 degree Celsius, from the last one month, was indicating at the possibilities of rain, which the farmers had termed as seasonal rain or pre-monsoon rain, coinciding with Ugadi.

The newfound fear is about the possibilities of increase in maximum temperature, if there is a change in weather pattern, that is presently mild and cold. The respite from heat can be possible only if there is a perpetual downpour for a few more days, say the farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers, who have suffered a huge loss due to the damage of crops, have been urging the District Administration to come to their rescue, by providing compensation from the Government.