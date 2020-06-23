5 positives Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar districts

June 23, 2020

Mysuru DC warns hospitals for not providing COVID, ILI and SARI details

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district registered one COVID-19 positive case yesterday. The infected person is a lecturer in a private college who had a travel history of Bengaluru. In all, the Mysuru, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts registered five cases yesterday.

The infected 46-year-old lady lecturer had been to Bengaluru on June 16 and had purchased vegetables and groceries in K.R. Market and had returned to Mysuru. She purchased mutton near Dattagalli KEB Circle and had been to two clinics in Kuvempunagar.

The residential area of Dattagalli J Block 13th Main, fourth cross where the lecturer is staying has been sealed down. Over 40 residents of the area have been asked not to come out of their houses. The place has been declared as a containment zone and Mysuru City Corporation officials have made arrangements to supply essential commodities after sanitisation.

In Chamarajanagar town and Gundlupet, two new positive cases have been confirmed. The infected are a Taluk office lady staff in Chamarajanagar and a truck driver from Gundlupet. The lady officer had come to Mysuru recently and she developed fever. Her swab tests confirmed that she had contracted the disease.

The truck driver from Gundlupet was a primary contact of another truck driver in Mahadevprasad Nagar who had tested positive a couple of days back. In all four positives have been confirmed in Chamarajanagar and one person has been cured and discharged.

2 cases in Kodagu

Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kodagu district yesterday. One of the persons infected had returned from Dubai and had been in quarantine in the district COVID hospital since then. Another person belongs to Shirangala village in Handli Gram Panchayat limits, near Shanivarasanthe. He had a travel history in Gadag district.

The 40-year-old person from Shirangala village had travelled to Bengaluru and Gadag in a car returned to Kodagu on June 18. On Sunday, he went voluntarily for a check-up at the COVID Hospital and tested positive. Shirangala, with a population of 120, is being sealed down and the patient’s kin have been home quarantined. Authorities are trying to trace his contacts in Bengaluru and Gadag.

36 Police officers quarantined

Over 36 Police officials, including Inspector General of Police Southern Range Vipul Kumar, Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Additional SP P.V. Sneha, Mysuru Rural Dy.SP Sumith, Inspector Lava are under quarantine as a Police personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

While IGP, SP and ASP are under home quarantine, other officers are in facility quarantine. A Policeman, also an assistant to the investigation officer who is probing the theft case of 50 live .303 bullets of rifles from T. Narasipur Police Station, tested positive.

The Policeman worked closely with the higher officials and also visited SP and IGP’s office. While 22 persons are primary contacts, the remaining are secondary contracts.

Mysuru DC warns hospitals

Meanwhile, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has warned private medical establishments to submit proper reports of Influenza-like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and COVID-19 suspected cases.

In a press release, the DC said that though the District Administration had asked all private medical establishments to report these cases on a daily basis through the website-https://kpme.karnataka.tech, it has been found that several medical establishments have failed to report the same.

As such, action will be taken against such establishments for non-compliance of instructions, the release said. The DC further said that the throat swab tests of all patients found with SARI and ILI symptoms will be conducted for free.