COVID-19: Implement lockdown guidelines strictly, says CM

June 23, 2020

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, taking strong exception to increasing COVID-19 cases and death in the State, called for strict implementation of guidelines of lockdown against quarantine violations even as Minister for Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar announced 14 days quarantine for returnees from other States.



In his twitter handle, Dr. Sudhakar wrote, “Karnataka is steadily maintaining a healthy recovery rate of 61.39 percent and the mortality rate remains low at 1.49 per cent. We are continuing to effectively trace all contacts of the positive case within 24 hours and every inter-State arrival is being quarantined for 14 days.”



“Quarantine norms for inter-State travellers depend on the origin State. For returnees from Maharashtra, 7 days institutional quarantine followed by 7 days home quarantine. For returnees from Tamil Nadu and Delhi 3 days Institutional quarantine followed by 11 days home quarantine. 14 days home quarantine for other States,” he said in another tweet.



The Chief Minister, who chaired a review meeting on the subject directed officials to implement lockdown guidelines strictly in the clusters which reported more cases, especially in Bengaluru’s K.R. Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, V.V. Puram, Kalasipalya etc.

The meeting has decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are reported, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said. Stringent action would be taken against those who violate quarantine norms and FIR would be filed if necessary, it said.



Officers were directed to fix rates for COVID treatment in private hospitals. The meeting also decided to set up fever clinics in all wards. Officers were further directed to maintain hygiene and provide other basic amenities to those people who were quarantined in social welfare hostels and other Government institutions.

Yediyurappa said that COVID-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, adding that booth level officers and volunteers are working hard to trace contact and monitor the quarantined persons. He further said that the war room shall have real-time information on the availability of beds in various COVID hospitals and shall facilitate the infected to avail treatment without losing any time.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health Department, Jawaid Akhtar and other senior officers were present.