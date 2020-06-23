Re-opening of schools before Dasara holidays is unlikely in Karnataka

June 23, 2020

Bengaluru: The opening of schools in State, is unlikely before Dasara festival, as a majority of the parents are averse to send their children due to the COVID-19 scare.

According to official sources, in the State Education Department, a majority of parents, who were asked to give their opinion on re-opening of schools in the state, have reportedly favoured continuing the closing of schools till September.

The Primary and Secondary Education Department had received feedback from various stakeholders including educational institutions, parents and Teachers, clocking high towards not opening the schools for the 2020-21 academic year till Dasara days.

The department had directed all the District Education Officers to send the feedback received from the public and majority of the districts had sent it so far. While some sections of parents had sought for the closure of schools till Dasara holidays, some more had favoured shutting the schools till a credible medicine was discovered for COVID-19 disease, the sources said.



“A final decision would be taken only after receiving feedback from all the districts and compilation of their opinions,” a senior official said. “There are some sections of parents, who are working from home, however, opined in favour of early re-opening of schools” the sources added.